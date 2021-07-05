What We Know About Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's Wedding

Speculation over whether or not Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had already gotten married has been a topic of discussion over the past few weeks and it seems we finally have an answer.

As previously reported, the couple was photographed by the paparazzi wearing matching ensembles while taking a stroll with Stefani's youngest son, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale. After she was snapped with a dazzling diamond wedding band next to her engagement ring, many assumed the pair had tied the knot that same weekend at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, which they had just visited. Prior to these snapshots, Stefani posted a photo on Instagram that featured text saying, "SHE'S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED" at the top, which only convinced fans even more that they had just exchanged vows.

In an interview with "Today with Hoda & Jenna" on March 31, Shelton admitted he wanted to marry the "What You Waiting For?" hitmaker in the summer. "I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into 'The Voice' cycle again, and I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after, so hopefully this summer," he said. Well, according to reports, it seems Shelton's wish came true. Keep reading to find out more about their big day.