What We Know About Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's Wedding
Speculation over whether or not Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had already gotten married has been a topic of discussion over the past few weeks and it seems we finally have an answer.
As previously reported, the couple was photographed by the paparazzi wearing matching ensembles while taking a stroll with Stefani's youngest son, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale. After she was snapped with a dazzling diamond wedding band next to her engagement ring, many assumed the pair had tied the knot that same weekend at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, which they had just visited. Prior to these snapshots, Stefani posted a photo on Instagram that featured text saying, "SHE'S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED" at the top, which only convinced fans even more that they had just exchanged vows.
In an interview with "Today with Hoda & Jenna" on March 31, Shelton admitted he wanted to marry the "What You Waiting For?" hitmaker in the summer. "I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into 'The Voice' cycle again, and I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after, so hopefully this summer," he said. Well, according to reports, it seems Shelton's wish came true. Keep reading to find out more about their big day.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton exchanged vows at an intimate ceremony
After five years of being together, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially married, according to Page Six. The duo got in engaged in October 2020 and have left fans wondering ever since when they were going to be walking down the aisle.
As noted by Page Six, Stefani and Shelton tied the knot on July 3 in an intimate ceremony that took place at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. And to top it all off, the "Nobody But You" hitmaker built a chapel at his home so he could marry the No Doubt frontwoman. Photos of Stefani and Shelton from their big day have yet to be released, but there are pics of the beautiful chapel that was decorated with flowers. With that being said, Stefani's parents, Dennis Stefani and Patty Flynn, were captured getting into a luxury people carrier so they could attend their daughter's wedding.
Shelton has been married twice previously. In 2003, he exchanged vows with high school sweetheart Kaynette Williams, but the pair went their separate ways in 2006. He then married fellow country singer Miranda Lambert in 2011, but their union went south, too, and they split in 2015. Stefani previously wed Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons: Kingston, Zuma, Apollo. They also divorced in 2015. Congrats Gwen and Blake, we wish you all the happiness!