Did Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Secretly Get Married?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship has been a topic of discussion for many years and continues to interest the general public. After five years of being together, the pair got engaged in October of 2020, per Billboard, and they have been open to discussing their wedding plans in interviews.

During an appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" on March 31, Shelton informed viewers that he wanted to walk down the aisle with Stefani in the summer. "I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into The Voice cycle again, and I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after, so hopefully this summer," the "Nobody But You" hitmaker said, adding, "I think we're right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be okay, but don't know, so that's tentatively the plan."

Rumor has it, Shelton's wedding plans with the former No Doubt frontwoman worked out the way he wanted them to. Keep reading to find out more.