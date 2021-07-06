Carson Daly Reveals What It Was Like To Officiate Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Wedding

It seems Carson Daly is still on that post-wedding high as he officiated Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding in Oklahoma over the weekend, per People.

Daly opened up on officiating the ceremony on "Today," calling it "a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen." "The wedding, the best way to describe it, is it was perfectly them the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is and it was [as] country and down-home and fun as Blake is," he added. He also shared some photos from the celebration on Instagram, writing, "Here comes the bride ... so honored to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth. May God bless you guys in this new chapter of your lives. We love you!"

Daly is close with the groom since he's a producer on "The Voice" where Shelton judges, per the outlet. He called the musician "one of the closest people in my life," according to a February interview with "Today." Daly noted that their "friendship is probably the next best thing I've yielded by being on the show." As for Daly and Stefani, these two go way back to her early days of No Doubt and they also worked together on "The Voice." It appears these decades-long friendships came full circle!