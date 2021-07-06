Carson Daly Reveals What It Was Like To Officiate Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Wedding
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton married on July 3 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch and it was an event for the ages, per People.
Stefani wore a flowered veil complete with a large white bow and finished her bridal look with white boots. One dress clearly wasn't enough as she changed into a shorter white Vera Wang option, writing, "You need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton." The couple enjoyed a five-tier cake, plenty of white flowers, and seemed to snap plenty of Instagram-worthy photos on a cliff with the backdrop of a pink sunset. It seems like the newlyweds rode off into the sunset on a golf cart, because when you're with Blake Shelton a limo won't cut it.
A source told People that the couple celebrated their upcoming marriage with dinner at Shelton's Ole Red restaurant in Tishomingo, Okla. "They looked really happy together and definitely in love," the source said. There was plenty of fanfare surrounding the big day, but did you know Carson Daly officiated the ceremony? Keep reading for the scoop.
Carson Daly shares a strong bond with the couple
It seems Carson Daly is still on that post-wedding high as he officiated Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding in Oklahoma over the weekend, per People.
Daly opened up on officiating the ceremony on "Today," calling it "a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen." "The wedding, the best way to describe it, is it was perfectly them the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is and it was [as] country and down-home and fun as Blake is," he added. He also shared some photos from the celebration on Instagram, writing, "Here comes the bride ... so honored to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth. May God bless you guys in this new chapter of your lives. We love you!"
Daly is close with the groom since he's a producer on "The Voice" where Shelton judges, per the outlet. He called the musician "one of the closest people in my life," according to a February interview with "Today." Daly noted that their "friendship is probably the next best thing I've yielded by being on the show." As for Daly and Stefani, these two go way back to her early days of No Doubt and they also worked together on "The Voice." It appears these decades-long friendships came full circle!