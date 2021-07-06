New Details Just Got Released About Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's Wedding

Congrats are officially in order for celeb power couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton! As reported by People, the famous lovebirds finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on the eve of Independence Day at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch — the same property the couple sought respite at during most of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stefani took to Instagram to share the good news with a boomerang-style video of herself donning a bridal veil and a simple caption that read, "July 3, 2021." Along with the caption she also tagged her new hubby and added a red heart and praying hands emoji.

As expected, the big news spread like wildfire and left fans clamoring to know more about the couple's special day. Fortunately, eagle-eyed fans have been hot on Shelton and Stefani's trail, lapping up every single detail from the big day — including a long list of the famous couple's wedding vendors. Get your rolodexes ready, brides-to-be!

Keep reading to learn all the deets we currently know about Gwake's nuptials.