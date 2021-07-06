New Details Just Got Released About Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's Wedding
Congrats are officially in order for celeb power couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton! As reported by People, the famous lovebirds finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on the eve of Independence Day at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch — the same property the couple sought respite at during most of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stefani took to Instagram to share the good news with a boomerang-style video of herself donning a bridal veil and a simple caption that read, "July 3, 2021." Along with the caption she also tagged her new hubby and added a red heart and praying hands emoji.
As expected, the big news spread like wildfire and left fans clamoring to know more about the couple's special day. Fortunately, eagle-eyed fans have been hot on Shelton and Stefani's trail, lapping up every single detail from the big day — including a long list of the famous couple's wedding vendors. Get your rolodexes ready, brides-to-be!
Keep reading to learn all the deets we currently know about Gwake's nuptials.
Gwen Stefani had a big bow moment
Gwen Stefani — or shall we say Mrs. Blake Shelton? — signaled wedding-bell alarms everywhere when she posted a video to her Instagram account wearing only a silk white robe and a bridal veil. At once, Gwake fans were dissecting every inch of the reel, including her chic updo, the floral appliques on her lace veil, and the large bow front and center perched on top. We believe that's what southern women like to refer to as a "statement bow," alas, we digress. But that's not all — Stefani opted for her signature dark eyeliner and bright red pout to commemorate the special occasion. Classic Gwen Stefani, no?
In a photo obtained by TMZ, the beaming bride was spotted wearing a long, flowing white dress — while dancing the night away with her new husband. But who was responsible for designing the show stopping strapless gown? In another Instagram post, Stefani tagged various wedding vendors including famous wedding dress designer Vera Wang, event designer Todd Fiscus, and even the bakery responsible for their cake — an establishment located in Dallas, Texas. It's safe to say, Stefani and Shelton only entrusted the best for their big day.
Cheers to the new couple!