Ryan Murphy Says He Originally Had Justin Timberlake In Mind For A Major Glee Role

The Fox series "Glee" had an impressive number of musical guests over the years, with viewers gleeking out over appearances by Demi Lovato, Kristin Chenoweth, Adam Lambert, Idina Menzel, and Olivia Newton-John, to name a few. Britney Spears even made a cameo on her tribute episode, but the series never did snag the "Toxic" singer's ex, Justin Timberlake.

In a 2010 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lea Michele confessed that she was so eager to work with Timberlake on "Glee" that she took desperate measures to get him to make a cameo. "He has to be on it! When I met Jessica Biel, like a loser, I asked her to tell Justin to come on our show," she revealed.

When the show premiered in 2009, Timberlake's movie credits included "Black Snake Moan" and "The Love Guru," so the former Mouseketeer had some solid acting experience. "Glee" star Matthew Morrison — who played McKinley High teacher Will Schuester on the series — even had the perfect casting idea for Timberlake, telling Stylist (via Digital Spy) that he would have loved for the pop star to play Schuester's brother. But instead, Timberlake kept on honing his acting skills in films like "The Social Network," "Friends with Benefits," and "Bad Teacher." However, if "Glee" creator Ryan Murphy had got his wish, Timberlake would have had a starring role as a good teacher on the show.