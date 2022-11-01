The Young And The Restless' Melissa Claire Egan Speaks Out On Chelsea's Heartbreaking Attempt To End Her Life

This article includes mentions of addiction, substance misuse, mental health issues, and suicide.

Chelsea Newman (played by Melissa Claire Egan) has done plenty of shady things throughout the years on "The Young and the Restless" and they were shady enough that even Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has had to keep an eye on her. She drugged and seduced and fell pregnant with Billy Abbott's (Jason Thompson) baby, only to later make some harrowing accusations against him, according to Soaps.

Victor knew that Chelsea would be nothing but trouble for his family and that's why he offered her $10 million to leave this fictional town of Genoa City once and for all. But like a bad itch that just won't go away, Chelsea caused even more chaos when it was revealed that she was funneling money from Fenmore's through a fake website, as detailed by Soaps in Depth. You can take the con artist out of Genoa City, but you can never take Genoa City out of the con artist.

And while Chelsea has tried to turn her wrongs into rights this year, fans haven't really been feeling her rematch with Billy or her romance with Adam Newman for that matter. But it's Chelsea's heartbreaking attempt to end her life and her portrayer Melissa Claire Egan's thoughts about it that really has fans listening and concerned for her.