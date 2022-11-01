​​The Tragic Death Of NFL Coach Mike Zimmer's Son

Adam Zimmer, a former coach for the Minnesota Vikings, has tragically died. Tom Pelissero, an insider for NFL Network, shared the news with NFL fans on Twitter and said, "Adam Zimmer, the former #Vikings co-defensive coordinator and son of Mike Zimmer, has passed away, his sister Corri announced. He was 38." The tweet continued, "Adam Zimmer was working for the #Bengals this season as an offensive analyst. A kind man gone far too soon."

Adam is the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, according to NBC Sports. He started coaching football professionally in 2006 and worked with the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, and Cincinnati Bengals throughout his career. Everyone who worked and crossed paths with Zimmer seemed to be very fond of him. Following the tragic news, the New Orleans Saints released a statement as per ESPN, "Adam was knowledgeable, hard-working, well-liked by everyone he came into contact with, and enthusiastic. During his time with the Saints, he quickly developed into an excellent coach."

The Vikings ownership also expressed their condolences in a statement and said, "We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer." The statement continued, "Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff" (via NFL). Now, Zimmer's loved ones and football fans are mourning the late NFL coach.