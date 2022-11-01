The Tragic Death Of NFL Coach Mike Zimmer's Son
Adam Zimmer, a former coach for the Minnesota Vikings, has tragically died. Tom Pelissero, an insider for NFL Network, shared the news with NFL fans on Twitter and said, "Adam Zimmer, the former #Vikings co-defensive coordinator and son of Mike Zimmer, has passed away, his sister Corri announced. He was 38." The tweet continued, "Adam Zimmer was working for the #Bengals this season as an offensive analyst. A kind man gone far too soon."
Adam is the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, according to NBC Sports. He started coaching football professionally in 2006 and worked with the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, and Cincinnati Bengals throughout his career. Everyone who worked and crossed paths with Zimmer seemed to be very fond of him. Following the tragic news, the New Orleans Saints released a statement as per ESPN, "Adam was knowledgeable, hard-working, well-liked by everyone he came into contact with, and enthusiastic. During his time with the Saints, he quickly developed into an excellent coach."
The Vikings ownership also expressed their condolences in a statement and said, "We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer." The statement continued, "Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff" (via NFL). Now, Zimmer's loved ones and football fans are mourning the late NFL coach.
Fans and loved ones are mourning the tragic loss of Adam Zimmer
Adam Zimmer, the son of NFL coach Mike Zimmer, has died tragically at age 38. A cause of death has yet to be revealed, but it appears that his passing was unexpected and sudden. Adam's sister, Corri Zimmer White, opened up about his death in an emotional Instagram post. "My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad. I don't know how to juggle being a mom to one year old twin boys and the grief of losing my brother so unexpectedly," White wrote. "Please pray for our family as we try to navigate through this." She received an overwhelming amount of support from NFL fans in the comment section. One user commented, "I'm so so sorry for your loss. Every Vikings fan is praying for you today."
NFL players, coaches, and fans have continued to express their condolences for Zimmer online following the tragic news. Kyle Caskey, another professional NFL coach, tweeted, "RIP to my former co-worker and friend, Adam Zimmer. Gone way too soon. Prayers to the Zimmer's." A fan of the Zimmer family tweeted, "Rest in Peace Adam Zimmer man, taken way too soon. Prayers to his entire family, can't imagine what they're going through." The information on Adam Zimmer's death is limited at this time. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.