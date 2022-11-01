The Tragic Death Of Former NFL Star Mike Fanning
Former Los Angeles Rams star, Mike Fanning has died at 69 years old. "We are saddened by the news of Mike's passing," University of Tulsa athletic director Rick Dickson said in a statement (per Tulsa World). "He was a tremendous football player at Notre Dame and in the NFL and carried that competitiveness and work ethic into everyday life. He was such a likeable person who worked to help TU athletics achieve success." Fanning had worked in TU's athletic department since 2009, first serving in ticket sales and eventually as a special assistant for administration and operations.
Fanning also had an impressive football career – which started when he was selected as the ninth overall pick in the 1975 NFL Draft. During Fanning's time with the Rams, the team competed in several NFC championships and even played in Super Bowl XIV. After his stint in California, Fanning was traded to the Detroit Lions, and then the Seattle Seahawks.
Following the athlete's death, his teammates and supporters have taken to social media to share tributes to the former Notre Dame star.
Tributes are pouring in for Mike Fanning
During his 10-year football career, Mike Fanning had an undeniable impact on professional sports. Fanning played 137 games, landing 42.5 tackles – according to KJRH News 2. In the wake of Fanning's death, his supporters have taken to social media to express their grief over the tragic loss. "R.I.P Mike Fanning... Prayers go out to his family and loved ones," one person tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "One of my favorite defensive lineman coming out of Notre Dame playing on my favorite pro team The Los Angeles Rams."
Similarly, Jack Youngblood –- who played alongside Fanning on the Los Angeles Rams – also shared a touching note about his former teammate. "Mike was my wing man in the Battle, God Bless you My Brother," Youngblood tweeted alongside a news article about Fanning.
According to the New York Post, Fanning's cause of death has not yet been revealed. He is survived by three children.