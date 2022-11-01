The Tragic Death Of Former NFL Star Mike Fanning

Former Los Angeles Rams star, Mike Fanning has died at 69 years old. "We are saddened by the news of Mike's passing," University of Tulsa athletic director Rick Dickson said in a statement (per Tulsa World). "He was a tremendous football player at Notre Dame and in the NFL and carried that competitiveness and work ethic into everyday life. He was such a likeable person who worked to help TU athletics achieve success." Fanning had worked in TU's athletic department since 2009, first serving in ticket sales and eventually as a special assistant for administration and operations.

Fanning also had an impressive football career – which started when he was selected as the ninth overall pick in the 1975 NFL Draft. During Fanning's time with the Rams, the team competed in several NFC championships and even played in Super Bowl XIV. After his stint in California, Fanning was traded to the Detroit Lions, and then the Seattle Seahawks.

Following the athlete's death, his teammates and supporters have taken to social media to share tributes to the former Notre Dame star.