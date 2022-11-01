The Tragic Death Of Author Julie Powell

Author Julie Powell, known for her food blog "The Julie/Julia Project," died on October 26 at the age of 49, per her obituary in The New York Times. Her food blog was the basis for the 2009 film "Julie & Julia" which starred Amy Adams as Powell and Meryl Streep as chef Julia Child. As reported by Decider, Powell began her blog because she was inspired to cook all the recipes featured in Child's cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Volume 1."

Powell's blog later drew widespread attention and was published as the book "Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen" in 2005, according to Decider. The American author also published the book "Cleaving: A Story of Marriage, Meat and Obsession" in 2009. Per Variety, the second book also focused on Powell's relationship with her husband, including both parties' "extramarital affairs."

The film adaptation of "Julie & Julia" was director Nora Ephron's final film prior to her death, Decider noted.