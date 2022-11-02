Savannah Chrisley Defends Her Choice To Date Older Men Amid Todd's Disapproval

Todd Chrisley really does believe he knows best, especially regarding his daughter Savannah Chrisley's love life. Since "Chrisley Knows Best" debuted in 2014, millions of fans have tuned in to take a peek into the family's everyday lives. According to NBC, an average of 1.5 million fans are still watching all the histrionics unfold nine seasons in.

As viewers are only too aware, Todd prides himself on being the strong and macho patriarch of the family. It's his way or the highway, or so he thinks. In the show, the realtor appears to have it all: a bountiful bank balance, a gorgeous house, the perfect family, and a beautiful wife, Julie Chrisley. However, things are not always how they appear to be, and there have been multiple accusations that "Chrisley Knows Best" is scripted. Without a doubt, like all reality shows, it has its share of staged scenes. Todd's son, Kyle Chrisley, spoke out about the show's accuracy and his father's (inevitable) input. "He micromanages everything, so if you say something and he doesn't like it, he'll say, 'Stop,' and tell you what to say, and you'll do it again," Kyle told the Daily Mail.

Still, the on-camera theatrics have proven to be 100% authentic — like Todd's determination to dictate who Savannah dates. You'd think that at 25, she's old enough to make her own decisions. But, nope, dad knows best! Savannah disagrees, though, and she's publicly defending her choice to date older men despite Todd's disapproval.