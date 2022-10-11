Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About The Seriously Dark Place She Has Been In Amid Parents' Legal Drama

Roughly 15 minutes into the first episode of "Unlocked," Savannah Chrisley shared that she has faced difficulties of her own amid the attention on her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley. "This past year, I mean, we've had my family's whole legal fiasco publicized to the entire world. And that's been really, really hard for me. I'm almost positive September is Suicide Awareness month, and I have personally dealt with that myself," she said. "I'm not quite sure that's something I'm comfortable in speaking about yet. I maybe will get to that point and talk to you about my own personal journey with it, but it is a real thing" (per "Unlocked").

Although Savannah said she would not elaborate on her mental health, she did mention the role of the media in exacerbating the situation. "And with all my parents' legal drama going on and the hatred from the media in putting their truth out there versus what the real truth is, has been really hard on me and my mental health. And I have had those thoughts ... and that's the really hard part," she said on "Unlocked."

To tell their side of the story for themselves, Savannah additionally shared that she would have both her parents as guests on "Unlocked," where they will also discuss the legal system in the United States, in the future. Julie and Todd also host a podcast titled "Chrisley Confessions" (via Apple Podcasts).



If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.