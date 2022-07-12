Savannah Chrisley Slams Public Response To Her Parents' Guilty Verdict
Todd and Julie Chrisley from the popular USA Network series, "Chrisley Knows Best," have been in some legal hot water lately. The reality stars were found guilty on all counts of fraud and tax evasion in June, according to People, and are now facing up to 30 years in prison. In order to keep up with appearances, the couple received $30 million in bank loans using false financial information and then later filed for bankruptcy to avoid paying off their debt. Following the verdict, the Chrisleys' attorney revealed that they would be pursuing an appeal. According to US Weekly, they were granted a 30-day extension to file the motions for a new trial.
During an episode of their podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," Todd said, "We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it's a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now but we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God's a miracle worker," per Entertainment Tonight. He also revealed that it's been a very challenging time for their children, who are facing both of their parents going to prison.
The reality stars have expressed their gratitude to fans for sending them messages, mailing them flowers, and delivering them food following the verdict. Todd and Julie Chrisley have three children together — Chase, Savannah, and Grayson — and Savannah is not holding back when it comes to defending her parents online.
Savannah Chrisley is disappointed with the insensitivity
Savannah Chrisley is going through a difficult time. Her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty verdict on all counts of fraud In June 2022. During a recent episode of their family podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," Savannah revealed that she and her family are taking things day by day, but that she's shocked by how social media users have reacted to her parents' verdict online, per Us Weekly. She explained that the hateful comments about her family online drive her up a wall, but that she's focused on staying positive at this time.
Savannah continued, "The things that people have said since everything has gone down is just baffling," she continued, "If you actually took your time to get to know ... our truth and to give us a chance, then maybe you would see it a little different."
Following the guilty verdict, Savannah also shared a statement on Instagram with her followers. In her caption, she reminded social media users to be kind and said, "I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice." She also thanked her family's supporters and insisted that the fight isn't over. Fans of "Chrisley Knows Best" will have to stick around to see what happens after the reality stars appeal their trial.