Savannah Chrisley Slams Public Response To Her Parents' Guilty Verdict

Todd and Julie Chrisley from the popular USA Network series, "Chrisley Knows Best," have been in some legal hot water lately. The reality stars were found guilty on all counts of fraud and tax evasion in June, according to People, and are now facing up to 30 years in prison. In order to keep up with appearances, the couple received $30 million in bank loans using false financial information and then later filed for bankruptcy to avoid paying off their debt. Following the verdict, the Chrisleys' attorney revealed that they would be pursuing an appeal. According to US Weekly, they were granted a 30-day extension to file the motions for a new trial.

During an episode of their podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," Todd said, "We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it's a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now but we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God's a miracle worker," per Entertainment Tonight. He also revealed that it's been a very challenging time for their children, who are facing both of their parents going to prison.

The reality stars have expressed their gratitude to fans for sending them messages, mailing them flowers, and delivering them food following the verdict. Todd and Julie Chrisley have three children together — Chase, Savannah, and Grayson — and Savannah is not holding back when it comes to defending her parents online.