The Verdict In Todd And Julie Chrisley's Fraud Case Is In

The verdict is in on Todd and Julie Chrisley's fraud trial as the saga of the reality TV couple's legal troubles continues. AP reported that the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars began their trial in May for their alleged crimes in Atlanta's federal court. In 2021, the Office of the Inspector-General found that Todd and Julie were "unfairly targeted" for federal tax evasion, per E! News. Despite these findings, the Chrisleys headed to trial.

The reality TV couple's fraud trial got messier when it came out that Todd reportedly carried on an affair with a man, his former business partner, while he was married to Julie. Insider reported Mark Braddock told the court he and Todd had a relationship in the early 2000s for a year. Chrisley's former business partner testified the pair continued working together and remained close friends until 2012. Then things went sour between Braddock and Todd.

The USA Network stars denied the fraud allegations since 2019. In August 2019, Todd posted about the fraud allegations against the couple on Instagram, writing, "It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time." Todd explained that their ex-employee was motivated by revenge to take "phony documents" to the U.S. Attorney, claiming the couple "committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud." But the verdict is in on Todd and Julie's federal case, and you might be surprised by the outcome.