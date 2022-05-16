Legal Expert Predicts Todd And Julie Chrisley's Fraud Trial Will Be Nothing Short Of Dramatic - Exclusive

The Chrisleys know best... or do they?

Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are gearing up for the fight of a lifetime... in federal court. As reported by the AP, days after it was announced that Todd would be at the helm of not one, not two, but three reality shows for NBCUniversal, Todd and Julie are set to stand trial on bank fraud and tax evasion charges in Atlanta, Georgia, starting May 16.

As you may recall, the famous reality couple first became embroiled in legal and financial woes back in 2019 when they were indicted on various white-collar crimes including state tax evasion. Later, however, the case was settled and the pair agreed to pay $150,000 to the Georgia Department of Revenue, according to the AP. Then in February, the couple faced a brand new indictment and while the charges are certainly no laughing matter, one legal expert who sat down with Nicki Swift is adamant that just like the patriarch's famous reality show, the trial will have no shortage of drama. Here's what he has to say about the high-profile federal court case...