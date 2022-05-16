What's Really Going On With Julie And Todd Chrisley's Ongoing Trial?

Despite the Office of the Inspector-General finding Todd and Julie Chrisley "unfairly targeted" in 2021 (per E! News), their legal battle isn't over just yet. Quite the contrary, as the reality stars will be standing federal trial in Atlanta for their alleged crimes, with jury selection set to take place on May 16.

According to the AP, both partners have been charged with "one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud." Per the publication, Julie has two additional charges brought against her: "one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice."

Less than a week prior to the trial's commencement, E! News reported that the Chrisley family would be involved in no less than three reality shows under the NBCUniversal umbrella. As for whether any of the trial drama will be featured in the shows, we'll have to wait and see. Given that a 2021 NBCUniversal press release revealed that "Chrisley Knows Best" averages 1.5 million viewers, we have a suspicion that a high-profile trial would potentially bring in even more.