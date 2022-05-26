Todd Chrisley's Fraud Trial Gets Messier With New Affair Claim

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley were slammed with a slew of serious charges back in August 2019, and now they have some explaining to do. According to TMZ, the Chrisley's were indicted on several counts of tax evasion and conspiracy, as well as bank and wire fraud. Although they claimed they were innocent, the two are now battling it out in a federal trial in Atlanta.

In September 2021, Todd revealed he was "unfairly targeted" after Atlanta's Office of the Inspector General released a report that uncovered the Georgia Department of Revenue "misused funds seized in asset forfeiture," according to E! Online. "We are grateful that the truth is finally coming out and this is just the beginning," Todd said in a statement obtained by the outlet. "We stand in our faith and have always believed that the truth would prevail. God is the greatest healer and revealer."

While the findings did appear to be a small break in the case, that didn't mean Todd and Julie were off the hook just yet. The couple is currently on trial and shocking new allegations against Todd revealed some intimate details about his personal life in court.