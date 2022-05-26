Todd Chrisley's Fraud Trial Gets Messier With New Affair Claim
Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley were slammed with a slew of serious charges back in August 2019, and now they have some explaining to do. According to TMZ, the Chrisley's were indicted on several counts of tax evasion and conspiracy, as well as bank and wire fraud. Although they claimed they were innocent, the two are now battling it out in a federal trial in Atlanta.
In September 2021, Todd revealed he was "unfairly targeted" after Atlanta's Office of the Inspector General released a report that uncovered the Georgia Department of Revenue "misused funds seized in asset forfeiture," according to E! Online. "We are grateful that the truth is finally coming out and this is just the beginning," Todd said in a statement obtained by the outlet. "We stand in our faith and have always believed that the truth would prevail. God is the greatest healer and revealer."
While the findings did appear to be a small break in the case, that didn't mean Todd and Julie were off the hook just yet. The couple is currently on trial and shocking new allegations against Todd revealed some intimate details about his personal life in court.
Todd Chrisley was accused of having an affair with a man
According to Insider, Todd Chrisley not only evaded millions of dollars in Georgia state taxes, but it has now come out that he allegedly had an affair with a man in the early 2000s, despite being married to his wife Julie Chrisley since 1996. Mark Braddock — Todd's former business partner — testified in court that he and the reality star had a romantic relationship for a year and, after they called it off, decided to remain friends and formed what he described as a "brotherhood."
The outlet also reported that Braddock used to work for Todd's company, Chrisley Asset Management, and during that time, the two started to receive anonymous text messages from someone asking for money or else they would out the men for having an affair. It's unclear who was behind the texts, but Todd and Braddock's secret romance ultimately cost them $38,000 in cash after the former employee admitted in court that they paid the blackmailer off just so they wouldn't risk exposure.
During a 2017 radio interview on "The Domenick Nati Show," Todd addressed the rumors about his sexuality. "I'm flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends," he laughed. "That doesn't bother me. And my wife certainly is flattered that as many men want her husband as there are women."
The Chrisley's former employee informed the FBI about their illegal activity
According to Radar Online, Mark Braddock testified in court that he played a vital role in helping Todd and Julie Chrisley in committing fraud by falsifying documents and even went as far as impersonating the reality star. Braddock also revealed that when his affair with the "Chrisley Knows Best" star ended, things went sour. The disgruntled employee became angry that his alleged former lover fired him and, as a result, he decided to seek revenge. Braddock admitted in court that he was the one who gave information to the FBI about the Chrisley's illegal activities, per the outlet.
According to WSB-TV, the Chrisley's were also accused of stashing away millions of dollars so they could avoid a hefty tax bill. In September 2021, Todd shared on social media that he remains innocent and claimed other people were responsible for the situation. "So much more is still to come about how this entire tax situation came about and how all parties were seeking recognition based on lies, criminal conduct, and trying to advance their careers," he wrote on Instagram. "We stand stead fast in our faith and look forward to every dirty deed being exposed with more truth than anyone could ever imagine."
If Todd and Julie are convicted on all counts, they could face up to 30 years each in prison, per Fox News. Regardless of the outcome, the Chrisley's are sticking together like they always do.
Todd and Julie Chrisley have overcome a lot as a couple
Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley have been together for more than two decades and have dealt with a lot in their marriage. According to Us Weekly, Julie — the matriarch of the family — was diagnosed with breast cancer, which absolutely devastated her husband and their three children. While Julie's experience was horrifying, she did, however, praise her husband for helping her every step of the way while she was battling the disease.
"I truly believe that moment took our relationship to a whole new level," she said during an interview with The Tennessean. Julie also credits Todd for encouraging her to get a mammogram. "I did it to appease him so he would shut up and leave me alone," she added. Thankfully, together they were able to weather the storm as a unit.
And, with the Chrisley's latest legal issues, Julie has stayed ten toes down, proving that no matter what life throws at them, they have each other.