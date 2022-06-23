Savannah Chrisley Shares A Wide-Ranging Life Update After Her Parents' Guilty Verdict
Fans know Savannah Chrisley from her role in her family's hit show "Chrisley Knows Best," which has been on the air since 2014, per IMDb, and featured nine seasons thus far. While the show follows the family's hilarious antics and lovable bond, the group recently found themselves in the middle of a legal battle. More specifically, Savannah's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, found themselves in the midst of a tax evasion scandal that has made plenty of headlines.
According to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, a jury found the famous couple guilty on every single count of tax evasion and bank fraud after a three-week trial in June. Among other things, the couple was convicted of defrauding small banks out of about $30 million between 2007 and 2012. When Todd filed for bankruptcy in 2012, it wiped away the couple's $20 million debt. As of this writing, a judge has not sentenced the pair to jail time, but the Chrisleys could face up to 30 years in prison.
It's no secret that Savannah and her famous folks have a close relationship, as we've seen play out on the show. Since Todd and Julie were found guilty, the 24-year-old seems to be doing a lot of soul searching and has penned a few social media posts to weigh in on the drama, though she always seems to do it subtly.
Savannah Chrisley reflects on 'pre storm' and 'post storm'
Savannah Chrisley has a lot to digest following her parents' guilty verdict. The star took to her Instagram feed on June 22, sharing a slideshow of photos with friends and family that were set to the background tune of CeCe Winan's "Goodness of God." She also included a lengthy caption, explaining that she was "reflecting on life...Pre Storm and Post Storm," as she seemed to allude to her parent's charges.
Savannah told fans that she is grateful that she's "loved hard," even if it's been "difficult." She added, "Pre Storm was FAST paced and full of things that just don't matter." Post-storm, however, contains "more quiet time, more God time, more me time and family time." The reality star revealed that she continuing to find herself, but she has faith in her relationship with God. "Thank you so much to all of those who continue to love on my family and I," she added.
This is not the first time that Savannah seemed to touch on her parent's legal woes. On June 16, she shared another lengthy quote and a carousel of photos with her family as she asked for kindness amid the backlash. "Before you continue reading, I would like to ask one thing of you...please be kind. This life is so cruel, and we're all doing the best we can," she wrote. She added that the justice system had "failed," but couldn't comment more because of legalities.