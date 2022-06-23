Savannah Chrisley Shares A Wide-Ranging Life Update After Her Parents' Guilty Verdict

Savannah Chrisley has a lot to digest following her parents' guilty verdict. The star took to her Instagram feed on June 22, sharing a slideshow of photos with friends and family that were set to the background tune of CeCe Winan's "Goodness of God." She also included a lengthy caption, explaining that she was "reflecting on life...Pre Storm and Post Storm," as she seemed to allude to her parent's charges.

Savannah told fans that she is grateful that she's "loved hard," even if it's been "difficult." She added, "Pre Storm was FAST paced and full of things that just don't matter." Post-storm, however, contains "more quiet time, more God time, more me time and family time." The reality star revealed that she continuing to find herself, but she has faith in her relationship with God. "Thank you so much to all of those who continue to love on my family and I," she added.

This is not the first time that Savannah seemed to touch on her parent's legal woes. On June 16, she shared another lengthy quote and a carousel of photos with her family as she asked for kindness amid the backlash. "Before you continue reading, I would like to ask one thing of you...please be kind. This life is so cruel, and we're all doing the best we can," she wrote. She added that the justice system had "failed," but couldn't comment more because of legalities.