Tyler James Williams' Hidden Musical Talent Has Fans In Awe

Tyler James Williams may soon be adding a new title to his resume. The "Abbott Elementary" star recently stopped by Sirius XM's "Sway in the Morning," where he talked about Season 2 of the hit sitcom and shared a hidden talent that left fans impressed.

During his October 25 radio appearance, Williams spoke about being a child star and how fans perceive him based on his TV characters. "So much of my life has been on screen," the actor told host Sway. "When you grow up with people and you're in their houses a lot, they think that they know you."

"When they approach me, it's based on what they think that they know, but not who I actually am," the actor continued. Eventually, though, Williams learned to make peace with this and credited his therapist for helping him do so. "Therapy is a beautiful thing," he added. In the same interview, Williams also delighted listeners with a musical number — and the internet loved it.