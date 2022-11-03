Tom Brady Speaks Candidly In Post-Divorce Press Conference

On October 28, 2022, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced they had officially divorced after 13 years of marriage. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady said in a statement posted to Instagram (per CNBC). "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way." Bündchen released a similar statement, adding that the pair had simply "grown apart."

Documents obtained by TMZ revealed that the couple's divorce petition was filed and settled on the same day. In the documents, the couple stated that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." However, the terms of their property and custody agreements were kept confidential. Sources close to the pair later told Page Six that Brady and Bündchen signed a "ironclad prenup" prior to getting married, which allowed for a smoother separation.

Now, Brady is speaking out about his divorce and how he is handling the life change.