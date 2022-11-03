Tom Brady Speaks Candidly In Post-Divorce Press Conference
On October 28, 2022, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced they had officially divorced after 13 years of marriage. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady said in a statement posted to Instagram (per CNBC). "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way." Bündchen released a similar statement, adding that the pair had simply "grown apart."
Documents obtained by TMZ revealed that the couple's divorce petition was filed and settled on the same day. In the documents, the couple stated that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." However, the terms of their property and custody agreements were kept confidential. Sources close to the pair later told Page Six that Brady and Bündchen signed a "ironclad prenup" prior to getting married, which allowed for a smoother separation.
Now, Brady is speaking out about his divorce and how he is handling the life change.
Tom Brady is doing the best he can
Rumors about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's impending divorce began circulating shortly after the Buccaneers quarterback announced via Twitter that he was unretiring from football. Months later, the couple — who share two children, plus one from Brady's previous relationship — announced their split. However, sources close to the NFL athlete have since claimed that he had no desire to split from the former supermodel. "This was never Tom's idea," the insider told People. "He didn't want the marriage to end."
During his first post-divorce press conference since announcing his split from Bündchen, Brady admitted things have been tough. "I've always tried to do the best I could do here, and then when I leave here, I try to do the best I could do, and that's what we all try to do," he said. "I'm sure everyone sitting in this room, sitting at home, just trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career, and I'm no different." Brady's recent sentiments come just days after the athlete told his "Let's Go" podcast co-hosts that his separation from Bündchen has been "a very amicable situation."