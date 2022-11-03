Johnny Depp's Rumored New Gig Is Already Sparking Backlash

Every sentient being on the internet has been inundated with Johnny Depp news for several months. Not because of any upcoming movies or projects but because of his and Amber Heard's defamation trial, during which he denied Heard's allegations that he had been physically and emotionally abusive to her during their relationship. It doesn't seem like that would be the kind of PR you'd want to start your career comeback, but nevertheless, it looks as if the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star will be a part of one extremely high-profile television event.

TMZ has reported that Rihanna invited Depp to make a celebrity cameo at her upcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show. TMZ's sources say that Depp has already filmed his part of the show, and will appear wearing items from the men's collection, rather than walking the runway. He will also be the first man to take the Fenty stage.

But this casting decision is already causing massive backlash on social media.