Who Is The True 'GOAT' In The Sports World? Here's What Sports Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey

In today's time, the word "GOAT" is often used as an acronym for the "Greatest of All Time." According to USA Today, the term started when Muhammad Ali's wife created G.O.A.T. Inc, and the term is still being used to describe today's greatest athletes, celebrate their accomplishments, and put a label on those who surpassed the "Most Valuable Player" title.

Throughout the years, people have seen many "GOATs" emerge in the sports world. Simone Biles had some fun with the title by creating a leotard sporting the term. "The idea was to hit back at the haters," she told Marie Claire in 2021, explaining that people were making jokes about it. Biles has multiple moves named after her — something that happens when a gymnast is the first to successfully complete a skill in an international competition — and she is a sexual assault survivor.

The title can be debated as well, and that's the case for baseball's all-time hits leader Pete Rose. The former Cincinnati Reds player was bound to be a first ballot Hall of Famer, but was banned from the game due to gambling, making him ineligible to be in MLB's Hall of Fame, per Fox Sports. Still, fans have been voting for him through write-in votes and Rose himself has been applying and even petitioning. There are many athletes who could be considered the "GOAT," so who do Nicki Swift readers think deserves the title? After conducting a survey of 587 people, we have our answer.