Jimmy Kimmel Almost Quit His Show Over One Specific Network Request

Jimmy Kimmel has made no secret of his dislike for former President Donald Trump. In 2017, the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host blasted Trump during his opening monologue, suggesting the then-president "screws up" the country daily. "Everyone said he wouldn't [win]. But he did. And it's exciting because this is your guy. You picked a horse like 35-1 and somehow it paid off," Kimmel quipped. "He screws up royally every day. Sometimes two or three times a day. We can't keep up with it. Things come out of nowhere. Every day, there's something nuts." The late-night talker went on to exclaim that Trump supporters were blindly following the business mogul to spite the liberals.

Despite his apparent disapproval of Trump, Kimmel invited the reality star to his show during his presidential campaign. However, that didn't stop Kimmel from taking jabs at the politician, as moments before their interview, the comedian suggested Trump was a bully who took Jeb Bush's "lunch money and pulled his underwear up to his neck" (via Los Angeles Times).

Now, Kimmel has revealed that his overt disapproval of Trump's actions once landed him in a tense predicament with his ABC.