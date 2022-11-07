Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Looks Back At His Final Chat With Chadwick Boseman

It was August 28, 2020, when Hollywood was rocked by the news that Chadwick Boseman had died at the age of 43. The news caught fans and co-stars by surprise as the actor had kept his cancer diagnosis private while working on blockbuster projects like "Black Panther" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." As tributes poured in, celebrities recalled the last time they saw Boseman, sharing powerful memories of the actor and proving he was even more of a superhero than fans thought.

Among those who struggled most to overcome the loss was "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler. He admitted to Entertainment Weekly last month that he almost quit the film industry following Boseman's death. "I was at a point when I was like, 'I'm walking away from this business,'" he recalled. "I didn't know if I could make another movie period, [let alone] another 'Black Panther' movie, because it hurt a lot."

In the end, Coogler thought about his many conversations with Boseman and watched old footage of the star passionately promoting the film — and that changed his mind. He knew the actor would have wanted him to continue and so, deciding to turn the sequel into a tribute, he penned "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." As producer Nate Moore noted, "It is very much about how you move forward while dealing with a tragic loss." Now, Coogler is sharing more details about his final conversation with Boseman and how news of his death shook him to his core.