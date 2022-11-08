Kelsea Ballerini Puts Final Nail In The Coffin Of Her Marriage To Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a settlement agreement in their divorce. According to Page Six, the former spouses agreed to the final terms of their separation in October 2022, and they signed the papers in November 2022, only two months after they announced their split. Per People, the two exes signed a prenuptial agreement before getting married and have "vacated the marital residence," which is currently listed for sale.

At the time of their initial divorce filing in August, a source close to the couple said, "They've been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years." Sadly, it looks as if these two couldn't make it work despite their best efforts.

Ballerini said there was nothing "chaotic" or "volatile" about their separation, but the two weren't meant to be. "That sometimes is a difficult narrative to get your head around when you're just like, 'Oh my gosh, this is a good person and I'm a good person and this just isn't good anymore,'" she explained.