Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Donald Trump Over Campaign Comments

Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump aren't too fond of each other. The late-night host and former president have been embroiled in an ongoing feud for the last few years, and there is no sight of it ending any time soon. In 2020, Kimmel shared a video claiming former vice president Mike Pence was carrying empty boxes of PPE into a hospital after he was heard on air saying, "Well, can I carry the empty ones? Just for the camera?" However, the full version of the video showed Pence was joking.

Trump wasn't too happy about Kimmel's remarks and decided to call him out on Twitter. "More fake news, this time from Jimmy Kimmel's last place show!" he wrote (via The Wrap). The comedian clapped back and urged the entrepreneur to "go make Melania brunch." Kimmel then addressed the strange encounter during a quarantine monologue on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." He quipped, "I spent some of my Mother's Day in a Twitter feud with, well, you know that weird baby that lives in the White House? The one with the orange face?" However, despite their online back and forth, the television host issued a formal apology.

"Apologizing to the Trump administration for spreading untruth is like apologizing to Barry Bonds for using steroids: It's hard," he said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." While things between the two appeared to have cooled down — especially since the television personality's Twitter was disabled — the Trump vs. Kimmel saga is not over yet.