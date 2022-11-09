The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Jeff Cook

Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary country group ALABAMA, has died. According to an official statement posted to Instagram, the talented guitarist and fiddle player passed away at his vacation home in Destin, Florida on November 7 surrounded by loved ones, including his wife of 27 years, Lisa Williams. The 73 year old was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2012 and went public with his diagnosis in 2017. At the time told The Tennessean that he wasn't quitting the band, but no longer touring. "This disease robs you of your coordination, your balance, and causes tremors," he explained. "For me, this has made it extremely frustrating to try and play guitar, fiddle or sing." Still, he was praised for his fighting spirit in the official statement, which noted, "Cook was a champion in all he attempted and he courageously faced his battle with a positive attitude."

Tributes poured in immediately with fans sharing their love for Cook. "Truly a LEGEND," wrote one supporter while another noted, "You had one hell of a ride. Roll on." Cook's peers also took time to remember him. Brad Paisley recalled collaborating with ALABAMA on "Old Alabama," posting, "One of the highlights of my life is getting to record and jam with you guys." Meanwhile, Travis Tritt tweeted, "Such a great guy an one heckuva bass fisherman." Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, also praised Cook, writing, "Everything he did was rooted in his deep love of music, a love he shared with millions."