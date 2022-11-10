Joy Behar Faces Backlash Over Her Description Of Judge Judy On The View

Joy Behar has been sharing her unfiltered opinion as a co-host on "The View" since the show first premiered in 1997. The comedian was a part of the daytime show's original cast — which also included Debbie Matenopoulos, Star Jones, Meredith Viera, and Barbara Walters — before being fired in 2013.

And while Behar returned to her post on the Emmy-winning show a few years later, she recently revealed to TIME that she wasn't too upset about being relieved of her duties. "I was glad to be fired," she admitted. "I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don't even remember why."

During her time on the show, Behar has had her fair share of controversial moments. In 2021, she came under fire for suggesting that members of the LGTBQ+ community simply "come out" to their families without considering potential consequences (via CNN). Now, the outspoken television personality is being dragged again, and this time it's her comments about Judge Judy that have rubbed some the wrong way.