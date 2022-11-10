Joy Behar Faces Backlash Over Her Description Of Judge Judy On The View
Joy Behar has been sharing her unfiltered opinion as a co-host on "The View" since the show first premiered in 1997. The comedian was a part of the daytime show's original cast — which also included Debbie Matenopoulos, Star Jones, Meredith Viera, and Barbara Walters — before being fired in 2013.
And while Behar returned to her post on the Emmy-winning show a few years later, she recently revealed to TIME that she wasn't too upset about being relieved of her duties. "I was glad to be fired," she admitted. "I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don't even remember why."
During her time on the show, Behar has had her fair share of controversial moments. In 2021, she came under fire for suggesting that members of the LGTBQ+ community simply "come out" to their families without considering potential consequences (via CNN). Now, the outspoken television personality is being dragged again, and this time it's her comments about Judge Judy that have rubbed some the wrong way.
Joy Behar said Judge Judy was like the Taliban
Joy Behar fully acknowledged that her opinions on "The View" have occasionally landed her in hot water. In a September 2021 issue of People, Behar reflected on her television career, fully admitting that sometimes she misspeaks on-air. "I've had to apologize, which I'm happy to do in order to save mine and everybody else's job," she said. "I don't care. Even if I don't mean it, I'll do it."
Now, Behar might have to ready another apology. During a November 9 episode of "The View," the panelists were discussing Judge Judy's recent assertion that Justin Bieber was "scared to death" of her (per Access Hollywood). "She enjoys being feared, I think," Behar said about the TV arbitrator. "She's come to my house for dinner. She's really a lovely sweet person, but on TV, she's like the Taliban, let's face it."
Behar's comments have prompted negative responses online, and fans are now calling for the comedian to issue an apology. "How dare you compare a successful, confident, assertive woman to a group denying women's rights, killing women, & denying girls an education," one person tweeted. Adding, "Shame on you."