Dixie D'Amelio And Noah Beck Are Calling It Quits After Two Years
TikTok stars Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck have split up. Their relationship received a ton of attention amongst TikTok fans, with their videos tagged "Doah" (a combination of their first names) accumulating over 1.7 billion views on the platform, per The New York Times. According to Us Weekly, they first connected in August 2020 and confirmed they were dating a couple months later. In an October 2020 YouTube video (via Us Weekly), Beck described the romantic way he asked D'Amelio to be his girlfriend. D'Amelio had mixed feelings about their relationship reveal, but continued to declare her love for Beck publicly.
After two years of dating, things took an unexpected turn in August 2022. As reported by Us Weekly, rumors that the couple broke up circulated when fans noted that Beck didn't attend D'Amelio's birthday party in Las Vegas. At the time, Beck took to Twitter to address the gossip. He wrote, in part, "regarding dixie's birthday party, work has held me back from attending the fun in vegas."
He further slammed the rumors, adding, "we are both very hardworking and we understand that with being or striving for success, comes a lot of sacrifice. however it's the communication between us, that you guys don't see, that keeps the bond strong." However, in a September episode of "The D'Amelio Show," D'Amelio talked to her parents about her brief split from Beck (via E! News). Now, news of their break-up has been made official.
Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio reportedly 'remain close friends'
Following their split, it doesn't appear that there are hard feelings between Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck. On November 8, 2022, Beck's publicist told The New York Times, "We can confirm that the pair are no longer together but remain close friends." Beck has only spoken positively about D'Amelio. According to the outlet, he said, "She is the most grounding person to me, and I love her to death. It's funny because she's got this dry sense of humor that plays off my golden retriever energy."
While, as of this writing, it's unclear why D'Amelio and Beck broke up, setting limits on social media was apparently key for maintaining a healthy relationship. In February 2022, Beck described their efforts to stay private. At New York Fashion Week, Beck explained (via E! News), "We kind of just enjoy time together rather than like seeming like we do it for our fans, in a sense. We're doing it for each other and that's what it's all about."
In September 2022, D'Amelio also talked about the benefits of taking a break from the apps, telling E! News, "Definitely taking relationships and stuff like that offline really helped me figure out who I am." We'll have to wait and see if Beck or D'Amelio will come online to talk about their break-up.