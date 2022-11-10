Dixie D'Amelio And Noah Beck Are Calling It Quits After Two Years

TikTok stars Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck have split up. Their relationship received a ton of attention amongst TikTok fans, with their videos tagged "Doah" (a combination of their first names) accumulating over 1.7 billion views on the platform, per The New York Times. According to Us Weekly, they first connected in August 2020 and confirmed they were dating a couple months later. In an October 2020 YouTube video (via Us Weekly), Beck described the romantic way he asked D'Amelio to be his girlfriend. D'Amelio had mixed feelings about their relationship reveal, but continued to declare her love for Beck publicly.

After two years of dating, things took an unexpected turn in August 2022. As reported by Us Weekly, rumors that the couple broke up circulated when fans noted that Beck didn't attend D'Amelio's birthday party in Las Vegas. At the time, Beck took to Twitter to address the gossip. He wrote, in part, "regarding dixie's birthday party, work has held me back from attending the fun in vegas."

He further slammed the rumors, adding, "we are both very hardworking and we understand that with being or striving for success, comes a lot of sacrifice. however it's the communication between us, that you guys don't see, that keeps the bond strong." However, in a September episode of "The D'Amelio Show," D'Amelio talked to her parents about her brief split from Beck (via E! News). Now, news of their break-up has been made official.