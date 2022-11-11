RHOA's Porsha Williams Unintentionally Shows Off Wedding Dress On Instagram

In the modified words of Carrie Underwood, Porsha Williams may want to think next time she tweets. Or Instagrams, in this case. As any Real Housewives fan worth their weight in chandelier earrings will already know, Porsha is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, after he popped the question in May 2021. Simon confirmed the exciting news on Instagram, captioning an upload showing him cuddling the former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and revealing her ring, "I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other."

Porsha also addressed her engagement on Instagram, referencing the fact that Simon was formerly married to "RHOA" star Falynn Guobadia. "Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest," she began her post, adding, "Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."

Now though, everyone's talking about Porsha's second wedding for a reason that has nothing to do with Falynn and more to do with her sister, Lauren Williams.