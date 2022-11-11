RHOA's Porsha Williams Unintentionally Shows Off Wedding Dress On Instagram
In the modified words of Carrie Underwood, Porsha Williams may want to think next time she tweets. Or Instagrams, in this case. As any Real Housewives fan worth their weight in chandelier earrings will already know, Porsha is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, after he popped the question in May 2021. Simon confirmed the exciting news on Instagram, captioning an upload showing him cuddling the former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and revealing her ring, "I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other."
Porsha also addressed her engagement on Instagram, referencing the fact that Simon was formerly married to "RHOA" star Falynn Guobadia. "Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest," she began her post, adding, "Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."
Now though, everyone's talking about Porsha's second wedding for a reason that has nothing to do with Falynn and more to do with her sister, Lauren Williams.
Porsha Williams accidentally live streamed her own wedding dress
We have Porsha Williams' sister, Lauren Williams, to thank for giving us a sneak peek at the reality star's dress for her big day. During an Instagram live stream being watched by around 2,000 fans on November 9, Porsha's full wedding dress was revealed after it was visible in the background as she filmed with Lauren. The clip, which was reshared across social media, showed Porsha modelling an outfit from her The Drop collection via Amazon, before she turned the cameras on Lauren who was having a little trouble with a crisscross top. But instead of just filming her sister, half the screen was actually filled with Porsha's stunning red ballgown wedding dress, and remained onscreen for several seconds before the reality star realized. "Ah! My wedding dress was in the thing! Take it down!" Porsha shouted as she moved the camera away. But it was a little too late for that.
As for why Porsha opted for a red gown for her big day? Holly Folly TV reported red is a traditional color for a wedding dress in Nigeria, and the dress is made of Aso Oke to honor the Yoruba culture. The outlet claimed the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star will pair the ensemble when she dons it for her and Simon Guobadia's big day with coral beads and gold jewelry.