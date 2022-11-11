The Tragic Death Of Former NFL Player Adrian Dingle

Adrian Dingle, best known for the five seasons he spent with the San Diego Chargers in the early 2000s, has died. The 45-year-old's alma mater, Clemson University, confirmed the news, sharing that the defensive tackle had died on November 8. No cause of death was made public, per the Daily Mail, but his former Los Angeles Chargers teammate Tyree Washington seemingly alluded to mental health. Taking to Instagram to remember Dingle, Washington wrote, "Your smile was infectious and your drive to be the best at your craft was amazing!" He then told his followers to "never assume someone is alright because of their success, looks, material possessions etc." and encouraged them to "check up on your peeps."

Other tributes to Dingle soon poured in, as family and friends remembered his warm spirit while also sharing their surprise at the news. Former teammate Marcellus Wiley tweeted, "We were just hanging, laughing, swapping war stories, and talking family." Meanwhile, the NFL pro's cousin, China Harris, posted on Facebook, "I Am Lost For Words Right Now." She added, "He Was A Loving Sweet Person Inside And Out." The Daily Mail also found an Instagram post made by Dingle's fiancee, Amy Bell, with whom he had two kids, Adrian and Ava. In the post, Bell wrote that she was heartbroken over the loss of "my dude."