Donald Trump And Marla Maples Appear Friendly At Tiffany Trump's Wedding

When necessary, Donald Trump and his ex-wife Marla Maples can get along just fine, as they've recently proven. Starting off on a rather scandalous note, Donald and Maples first met in 1990, per the Daily Mail, and started a relationship shortly thereafter. At the time, the then-future president was still married to Ivana Trump, his first wife and the mother of his three oldest kids: Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Jr.

One year after his divorce from Ivana, Donald and Maples married in 1993, welcoming Tiffany Trump, their only child together, that same year. But with this love story, there was no happily-ever-after fairytale, as Donald and Maples got divorced in 1999. "He and I were so different," Maples told Access of the couple's divorce. "It could get a little bit combative as you could have imagined because I came in Georgia family values and a strong sense of spiritual growth. Always wanted to be the best I can and he came with his positive ability to see the world, make money, get out there."

Still, despite their failed marriage, Maples ensured her daughter Tiffany maintained close ties with her father and half-siblings. "I never let her ever think of them as her half-sister or half-brother. This is your family," Maples told People in 2016. So, of course, when the time came for Tiffany to walk down the aisle, she was surrounded by her famous family — including her beloved mother and father.