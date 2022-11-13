Donald Trump And Marla Maples Appear Friendly At Tiffany Trump's Wedding
When necessary, Donald Trump and his ex-wife Marla Maples can get along just fine, as they've recently proven. Starting off on a rather scandalous note, Donald and Maples first met in 1990, per the Daily Mail, and started a relationship shortly thereafter. At the time, the then-future president was still married to Ivana Trump, his first wife and the mother of his three oldest kids: Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Jr.
One year after his divorce from Ivana, Donald and Maples married in 1993, welcoming Tiffany Trump, their only child together, that same year. But with this love story, there was no happily-ever-after fairytale, as Donald and Maples got divorced in 1999. "He and I were so different," Maples told Access of the couple's divorce. "It could get a little bit combative as you could have imagined because I came in Georgia family values and a strong sense of spiritual growth. Always wanted to be the best I can and he came with his positive ability to see the world, make money, get out there."
Still, despite their failed marriage, Maples ensured her daughter Tiffany maintained close ties with her father and half-siblings. "I never let her ever think of them as her half-sister or half-brother. This is your family," Maples told People in 2016. So, of course, when the time came for Tiffany to walk down the aisle, she was surrounded by her famous family — including her beloved mother and father.
A Trump family affair
According to The New York Times, Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos tied the knot at Florida's Mar-a-Lago, one of Donald Trump's many privately-owned properties across the country. The lavish event paid tribute to Boulos's Lebanese heritage, with the bride Tiffany and her mother Marla Maples both stunning in custom Elie Saab dresses. A 250-guest ceremony, Tiffany's big day served as a reunion for the Trump dynasty, including half-siblings Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump as well as stepmom Melania. "We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics," proud mom Maples told People of the event, with another source confirming that it was "a joyous family occasion."
Taking to Instagram, Maples shared a photo of herself at the event, flanked by Donald and Tiffany as they smiled for the camera. From what we can tell, the former couple seems to have put the past behind them to make their daughter's big day a success. While Donald is said to have walked Tiffany down the aisle, People reports that Maples shared a prayer during the ceremony. "Marla and Tiffany have talked about this day for a very long time," said the source. "She is so proud of her daughter and feels she chose the right man," they added.