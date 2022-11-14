Jeff Bezos Gives Dolly Parton A Staggering Amount Of Money

Dolly Parton may not be the first person you think of when it comes to someone who needs a financial handout from one of the world's richest people. But it was the country singer who benefited from a huge pay-out from none other than Jeff Bezos – and for good reason.

Of course, the "Here You Come Again" singer has plenty of her own cash, with Celebrity Net Worth reporting she has a whopping net worth of $650 million after earning plenty of green from her singing and songwriting career, as well as cashing in on touring deals, acting roles, and so much more over the course of her lengthy career. But while that's far more cash than most of the world could ever even dream of amassing, that doesn't even come close to how much money Bezos has in the bank. The Amazon businessman eclipses Parton's masses, as Bezos' sky-high net worth is thought to be a stagger $127 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Yes, you read that right. Billion.

So why then was Parton on the receiving end of a ginormous lump sum from Bezos? Well, the reason why will warm your heart.