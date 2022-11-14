All Eyes Are On Justin Jefferson After Vikings Win

Just when you think you've seen it all in football, something happens that leaves the world in disbelief — and that's exactly what happened to Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson when the team took on the Buffalo Bills on November 13.

In case you're not familiar, the NFL wide receiver was drafted back in 2020 as the 22nd overall pick — and he made a whole lot of bank in doing so. KPRC2 Houston's Aaron Wilson confirmed the news on Twitter, revealing that Jefferson had signed a whopping $13.12 million four-year contract, which included a massive $7.1 million signing bonus. Not bad, not bad at all! There was much speculation though that Jefferson would be heading to the Philadelphia Eagles, with the athlete himself admitting he was pretty surprised by the apparent snub. "Every mock draft had me going to Philly, so when Philly was on the board, getting the phone call, and it being Minnesota, it was definitely a shock," he told NBC Sports. "But I'm definitely happy — way happier — to be here than there."

Well, it seems like the Eagles may well be kicking themselves now, as Jefferson pulled off a seriously impressive move that has everybody talking.