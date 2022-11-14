Cristiano Ronaldo Slams Manchester United In Just Three Words

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't been on his team's good side lately. According to CNN, the star soccer player was a substitute for the game on November 9 and walked out of the game early. The team's manager Erik ten Hag mentioned in a press interview on November 11 that their star player "refused" to play and that he and the team will "deal with" his actions soon.

The manager and the team responded by releasing a statement on their website, saying that Ronaldo wouldn't be playing on November 12. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea," the statement read.

Ronaldo took to social media to express his thoughts and explain his actions. "As I've always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries, and my coaches," he said in his Instagram caption on November 11. He then went on to say that he still respects his team and coaches, but playing for a long time has also shaped his decisions. "This is Manchester United, and united we must stand," he added, hoping to make his relationship with the team better. "Soon we'll be together again." He didn't apologize for his actions and it seems that the soccer player had more to say.