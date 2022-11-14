Cristiano Ronaldo Slams Manchester United In Just Three Words
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't been on his team's good side lately. According to CNN, the star soccer player was a substitute for the game on November 9 and walked out of the game early. The team's manager Erik ten Hag mentioned in a press interview on November 11 that their star player "refused" to play and that he and the team will "deal with" his actions soon.
The manager and the team responded by releasing a statement on their website, saying that Ronaldo wouldn't be playing on November 12. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea," the statement read.
Ronaldo took to social media to express his thoughts and explain his actions. "As I've always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries, and my coaches," he said in his Instagram caption on November 11. He then went on to say that he still respects his team and coaches, but playing for a long time has also shaped his decisions. "This is Manchester United, and united we must stand," he added, hoping to make his relationship with the team better. "Soon we'll be together again." He didn't apologize for his actions and it seems that the soccer player had more to say.
Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Manchester United
On November 13, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared on Talk TV with Piers Morgan. The star soccer player addressed his recent actions and didn't hold back on his thoughts in regard to his team. "I felt some people don't want me here, not just this year, but last year too," the Manchester United player said. He mentioned that he felt "betrayed," and that he doesn't have "respect" for his manager, Erik ten Hag, anymore.
Manchester United released a statement to their website shortly after the clip of the interview came out. "Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo," the statement read. "The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established." It was then mentioned that the team's priority will be preparing and gearing up for the rest of the season.
According to Marca, Ronaldo's performance levels have not been strong this season, with only three goals and two assists. This can be quite shocking, especially since he's a star soccer player who is known for being a top scorer. The media outlet mentioned that if Ronaldo helps his team win the World Cup, it could restore some of the broken respect between him and Manchester United.