The Hilarious Reason This Boston College Game Is Going Viral

It looks like love might be in the air for two strangers after an unforgettable interaction at a men's college basketball game on November 11. During a game between Detroit Mercy and Boston College, a fan was reportedly caught on-camera flirting with a woman in an unconventional way. He was showing off his Costco card and presumably his membership toward the end of the game's first half, according to the New York Post. The fan, who was dressed as a referee, seemed to impress the woman, as well as plenty of social media users. The clip went viral instantly and now has nearly 20 million views on Twitter alone as of this writing.

Fans immediately began leaving reactions in the comments section of the viral tweet, which made the game a major topic of conversation online. One fan tweeted, "Fellas this is how you let a lady know she's talking to a real man." The Boston College Eagles may have won a close game 70-66, according to ESPN, but it's clear the only reason people are still talking about this game is the fact that a fan used his Costco membership to flirt. Ever since the incident took place, the internet has been having a field day.