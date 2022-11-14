The Hilarious Reason This Boston College Game Is Going Viral
It looks like love might be in the air for two strangers after an unforgettable interaction at a men's college basketball game on November 11. During a game between Detroit Mercy and Boston College, a fan was reportedly caught on-camera flirting with a woman in an unconventional way. He was showing off his Costco card and presumably his membership toward the end of the game's first half, according to the New York Post. The fan, who was dressed as a referee, seemed to impress the woman, as well as plenty of social media users. The clip went viral instantly and now has nearly 20 million views on Twitter alone as of this writing.
Fans immediately began leaving reactions in the comments section of the viral tweet, which made the game a major topic of conversation online. One fan tweeted, "Fellas this is how you let a lady know she's talking to a real man." The Boston College Eagles may have won a close game 70-66, according to ESPN, but it's clear the only reason people are still talking about this game is the fact that a fan used his Costco membership to flirt. Ever since the incident took place, the internet has been having a field day.
Fans can't get enough of the Costco membership incident
lmao pic.twitter.com/tZ8LjyMs9A— Tate Seibel (@T8GR8) November 11, 2022
After a fan went viral for using his Costco membership card to flirt with a woman during a Boston College men's basketball game, the internet exploded with reactions. The incident took place in the stands at Silvio O. Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, according to the Daily Mail, but has now been seen by millions around the world. In response to the clip, one fan tweeted, "If he had an executive membership they would have left the building immediately." Another wrote, "Inflation through the roof. You don't need a pick up line anymore. All you need is to flex that Costco membership. A+ if you carry that Executive card."
Another Twitter user praised the man, saying, "Mans is in college with a Costco card... so far ahead of his time, a true legend in the game." Some users even shared their personal experiences in response. One tweeted, "First date with my bf of almost 4 years was at Costco." All in all, it appears many were impressed with the mystery man's attempt to woo the woman with his membership card.