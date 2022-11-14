Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Residency Announcement Is Sure To Excite Fans

Garth Brooks just dropped a bombshell announcement and his fans are bound to be thrilled. The legendary singer started making music in the '80s and is widely-known for his hit songs like "Lost in You," "Wrapped Up in You," and "Wild Horses" to name a few (via Billboard). Brooks has not only dominated the country music scene for over three decades, but he's also soared against other iconic artists in different genres. According to PBS, the "Dive Bar" singer is the "No. 1 selling solo artist in United States history — ahead of Elvis Presley and second overall only to The Beatles."

Having sold more than 157 million records in the United States, it's mind-blowing to know that when the Oklahoma native was trying to break into the industry, dozens of record labels and executives rejected him. However, Brooks proved to be resilient and never gave up on following his dreams. "It's one of those kind of feel good stories underdog thing where it kind of came back and worked for us," Brooks said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I got to tell you, I never guessed it would have worked out like this, but I'm sure happy the way it's going."

Although the "Good Ride Cowboy" artist has nothing left to prove, his latest announcement solidifies why he will go down in history as one of the greatest country singers of all time.