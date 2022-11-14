Hilarie Burton Details Her Worst Birthday Experience With Husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Hilarie Burton Morgan, known for her role as Peyton Sawyer in "One Tree Hill," recalled the worst birthday she's ever had while talking to her costars, Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz, on their "Drama Queens" podcast. She began the story by providing some context about her ex-boyfriend and a gift he gave her for her birthday years ago.

"The boyfriend I had when I first started 'One Tree Hill' was like whatever, he's fine ... but not for me," Burton explained. "One year for my birthday he gave me a watch. And I was like, 'A watch, huh?' Like, I don't wear watches. And he was like, 'Yeah, but like, I don't know you've got all these weird hobbies and I'm really hoping you grow out of most of them. So at least a watch you can keep for a long time.' And so, to me, I always felt like that wasn't a gift that said, 'I support your interests.' It was just like, okay, it's a watch."

It was clear watches were going to be a sore subject for the actor going forward, but that relationship evidently did not work out as Burton tied the knot with Jeffrey Dean Morgan back in 2019, per Entertainment Weekly. Unfortunately, Morgan was unaware of the watch fiasco and got himself into a sticky situation on Burton's birthday one year.