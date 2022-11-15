Michelle Obama Cracks Jokes About Sasha And Malia's New Living Situation

Michelle Obama won the hearts of many as FLOTUS during her husband Barack Obama's two terms in office, but at home, she's still just a regular mom who likes to go shopping at Target and hit the beach with her boo. She's always done her best in making sure that her family stays healthy and happy and that they are getting all of the nutrients they need — as any mother would — per Hello! magazine.

At the same time, Michelle admits that parenting is no walk in the park. Michelle shares two daughters with her husband: Sasha and Malia and admits that she sometimes experiences that all too familiar feeling of both guilt and anxiety that most moms feel. In an extract from her new book, "The Light We Carry," Michelle admitted that she was often worried that living in the White House would have had a detrimental effect on her then-teenaged kids. She wrote (via The Guardian): "An episode of even mild disobedience or misbehavior from our adolescent daughters would set off a ripple of unsettling worry in me. One tiny thing would go wrong, and my mother-guilt would kick in. I'd start second-guessing every choice Barack and I had ever made."

But Michelle has always kept her sense of humor when it comes to parenting. She recently cracked some jokes about Sasha and Malia's new living situation in Los Angeles.