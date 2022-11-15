Viola Davis Takes A Big Step Toward Becoming The Next EGOT Winner

Viola Davis is just one letter away from achieving one of Hollywood's most elusive feats: becoming an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) winner. Her journey to earning the unofficial title began with the "T." In 2001, Davis took home her first Tony Award for her featured role as Tonya in the August Wilson play "King Hedley II." During her acceptance speech (via YouTube), the emotional actor said, "I'm not the best, I'm just one of the many blessed people in this business." Her career would beg to differ with the first half of that statement.

When Davis went after that "E" in 2015, she added another jewel to her crown for her role as Annalise Keating in "How to Get Away With Murder." It was the first time a Black woman had won an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, and she later told Variety, "I keep expecting to be that little girl who loses the contest. It's a mixture of disbelief and joy and acceptance."

She gained her third EGOT letter in 2016, and it came with another rare honor. Davis won her first Oscar for her supporting role as Rose in "Fences" after taking home a Tony Award for the same role six years earlier. Per Broadway World, this placed her in the company of just three other women who can boast the Oscar-Tony double for playing the same character on the screen and stage. Now, Davis has a legit shot at earning that "G."