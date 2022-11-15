Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Is Reportedly Recovering From Scary Assault

Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, had to deal with a traumatizing event after he was mugged in New York City (via New York Post).

According to the New York Post, authorities reported that the 39-year-old was walking down Eighth Avenue at around 6 p.m. on November 9, 2022, when two teenagers attacked him. Police identified the suspects as a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old. The two teenagers allegedly hit Grande in the back of his head before taking off with his Louis Vuitton bag. Police shared that Grande's bag contained various personal belongings, including his iPhone, AirPods, sunglasses, and wallet (via Insider). The two suspects reportedly had a fake pistol and razor blade in their possession.

Insider shared that NYPD officials rushed out to the scene. Police revealed that Grande denied having any medical attention when authorities arrived. During this time, police reported the two teenagers attempted to use Grande's credit card in different locations. However, police made quick arrests on both suspects after they were apprehended near the scene. According to Insider, authorities reported that the two suspects will be charged with several counts, including robbery, grand larceny, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. Despite the scary event, Grande seems to have a positive outlook on the situation.