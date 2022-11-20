Who Is Love & Hip Hop: Miami Star Trick Daddy's Wife, Joy Young?

Trick Daddy, whose real name is Maurice Young, is a true Miami legend. The rapper started making music in the late '90s and as he began to gain some traction in the industry, he encouraged his friend Trina to get into music as well. "I never really thought of doing music like that; I just did it for fun," she said during an interview with Broward-Palm Beach New Times. "I was studying to get my real estate license," she added. "I wasn't interested in doing music — I just wanted to make real money." Together they released the 1998 hit "Nann" and the rest is history.

Trick Daddy already had a strong Southern fanbase, but he started to go mainstream in 2001 after the release of his record "I'm a Thug," and from that moment on he's been unstoppable. The "Still Ballin'" artist continued to drop heat throughout his career and is also known for hit songs like "Let's Go," "Sugar (Gimme Some)," and "I'm So Hood" to name a few, per Billboard. As Trick Daddy was quickly rising to the top, he fell in love and in 2003 got married to a woman named Joy Young, according to The Jasmine Brand. While it's not clear exactly when they started dating, it's pretty obvious how the two met. Trina and Young happen to be cousins, so it's likely she was the matchmaker.

Although Trick Daddy and his estranged wife have a very unusual relationship, here's what we know about her.