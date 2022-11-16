Kevin Spacey's Legal Woes Are Far From Over

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has seen his once prolific career deteriorate to nothing since his legal trouble began in 2017. That year, Spacey was accused of sexual assault and abuse by multiple alleged victims. The public fallout was immediate and within a matter of months, his career was all but over.

"Rent" actor Anthoney Rapp alleged that Spacey made sexual advances towards him when Rapp was 14. "My stomach churns," Rapp said to Buzzfeed. "I still to this day can't wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It's just deeply confusing to me." Spacey responded to the allegations by claiming that he had no memory of the encounter but if things played out the way Rapp described, that was due to his drinking. "I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," Spacey said. Rapp was just the first of many men to come forward with allegations against the "House of Cards" star.

At that point, Spacey's career took a nosedive, reports People. He was forced to return his honorary Emmy, was charged with a crime in Massachusetts, fired by Netflix, investigated by the Los Angeles district court, and sued by multiple entities, all within a few years. His legal troubles are far from over. Spacey is now facing seven new charges of sexual misconduct in the UK.