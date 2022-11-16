How Steph Curry's Endorsement Got Him Wrapped Up In A Lawsuit

In 2021, cryptocurrency was all the rave, and FTX was one of the leading players in the digital space. However, on November 11, 2022, the crypto exchange company announced that it filed for bankruptcy, following the resignation of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. "I'm really sorry, again, that we ended up here," Bankman-Fried tweeted. "Hopefully, things can find a way to recover. Hopefully, this can bring some amount of transparency, trust, and governance to them." Bankman-Fried continued his Twitter thread by suggesting the company would make a quick recovery, thanks to the help of attorney John J. Ray III.

FTX's downfall came just days after CoinDesk published a scathing article suggesting that Bankman-Fried's hedge fund, Alameda Research, participated in unethical business practices (via CNN Business). Furthermore, the Bahamas police department is now investigating FTX and Bankman-Fried for "criminal conduct" and has frozen the assets of FTX Digital Markets, an FTX subsidiary.

Now, the problems for the crypto giant are worsening, as its celebrity endorsers — like Steph Curry and Tom Brady — have been pulled into the messy financial debacle.