Jenna Bush Hager Makes Spicy Admission About Her Dressing Habits

Jenna Bush Hager just admitted something about her dressing habits you probably weren't expecting. Though we know the "Today" co-anchor (who's the daughter of former President George Bush and Laura Bush) is known for her fun outfits to bring a little brightness into what can be a few duller mornings, what you may not know is that she's had a fair share of wardrobe malfunctions thanks to her choices.

In fact, in April, Jenna revealed on "Today" that she'd had a seriously awkward moment that saw her get stuck in a green pantsuit during a book signing. "I wore this outfit. I thought I looked so cute," she explained, revealing the zipper got stuck. "I kind of knew it popped but I just ignored it because the shirt was long enough. I'm going to the bathroom and I go 'Barbara, I can't get out of my pants,'" she recalled, sharing the whole thing went down while she was on a book tour with her sister, Barbara Bush. Luckily though, there was a woman on hand in the stall next to her who offered her a hand. And a pair of pliers. "She came back in with pliers. That woman in that video is a stranger who was cutting me out of my pants," Jenna admitted. "She fixed it right away. I was laughing hysterically."

Though Jenna didn't reveal anything, erm, more revealing about that incident at the time, her new revelation now makes the whole thing that much more awkward.