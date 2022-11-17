Steve Burns Gets Honest About His Struggles Behind The Scenes Of Blue's Clues

Steve Burns was responsible for bringing many kids so much laughter and joy during our childhood. According to USA Today, the iconic host joined "Blue's Clues" in 1996, and for more than five years, Burns became a core part of some of our fondest television memories as kids. However, in 2002, viewers experienced their first heartbreak when Burns announced his abrupt departure from the legendary Nickelodeon program. At the time, his character, Steve, gave an emotional farewell and explained that he was leaving to go to college.

While many questioned the reason behind Burns' exit, Nick Jr. provided insight in 2021 while celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Blue's Clues." "I just kinda got up and went to college," Burns said in the now-viral Twitter clip. "That was really challenging by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do." The video garnered over 40 million views and thousands of fans (who are now adults) showed their appreciation for the unexpected update and expressed how much they enjoyed seeing their beloved Steve back on their screens.

While that nostalgic moment was very much needed, Burns is finally opening up about what really transpired behind the scenes.