Travis Barker's One Demand About Filming His Proposal To Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's whirlwind romance was heavily featured on the first season of Hulu's "The Kardashians." The reality series — which follows a similar structure as "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" — chronicles the personal and financial adventures of the famed siblings.

Before the premiere of the Hulu show, Kardashian sat down with Variety to discuss why certain parts of her relationship with the Blink 182 drummer were kept private. "I definitely hold my relationship really close. It's so sacred to me, and I am very protective of it," the Poosh founder exclaimed. "There is a lot of us on there, and we've had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we're together. But I definitely want to protect it as much as I can." Kardashian explained that while Barker does not have reservations about appearing on the show, it's "not his thing." Now, Barker is speaking out about his highly publicized relationship — and he has revealed one demand he had during the filming process.