The On-Set Tradition Jason Momoa Upheld Behind The Scenes Of His Latest Film

It seems that Jason Mamoa had the time of his life filming for his new Netflix movie "Slumberland." He even adopted a pig after spending time with a stuffed animal pig that comes to life in the movie. "my new friend LAU LAU," he captioned his Instagram post. "or MANAPUA. we haven't decided yet. this is why i can't work with animals i want to bring them home."

The movie also sparked a deeper emotional response from the "Aquaman" actor. "I've got to tell you, to play in this role really unlocked a lot of things for me," he told People. He admitted that when he watched it with his own children and his co-star's family, he cried. He also mentioned that the character was fun to portray. "I just love to play, and it's fun to be creative and use your imagination," he added.

Momoa's co-star Marlow Barkley elaborated on the fun they had on the set of the movie. "Even during the super emotional scenes, we were still laughing, making jokes on set," she said in an interview with Collider. She mentioned that it was shocking because she felt so "comfortable" on set. "Everything came natural and easy in this movie," she said. And it looks like the "Game of Thrones" actor is one of the reasons why the cast and crew had so much fun while filming.