The On-Set Tradition Jason Momoa Upheld Behind The Scenes Of His Latest Film
It seems that Jason Mamoa had the time of his life filming for his new Netflix movie "Slumberland." He even adopted a pig after spending time with a stuffed animal pig that comes to life in the movie. "my new friend LAU LAU," he captioned his Instagram post. "or MANAPUA. we haven't decided yet. this is why i can't work with animals i want to bring them home."
The movie also sparked a deeper emotional response from the "Aquaman" actor. "I've got to tell you, to play in this role really unlocked a lot of things for me," he told People. He admitted that when he watched it with his own children and his co-star's family, he cried. He also mentioned that the character was fun to portray. "I just love to play, and it's fun to be creative and use your imagination," he added.
Momoa's co-star Marlow Barkley elaborated on the fun they had on the set of the movie. "Even during the super emotional scenes, we were still laughing, making jokes on set," she said in an interview with Collider. She mentioned that it was shocking because she felt so "comfortable" on set. "Everything came natural and easy in this movie," she said. And it looks like the "Game of Thrones" actor is one of the reasons why the cast and crew had so much fun while filming.
Jason Momoa shares his love for music with the cast and crew of Slumberland
Jason Momoa has many talents such as surfing and rock climbing, but he revealed in an interview with Men's Journal that he can also play instruments. "I taught myself how to play slide," he said, admitting that he "doesn't want to die" without learning how to play the blues. "And now I'm obsessed with the ukulele." The magazine also mentioned that he often played the guitar in his Aquaman costume when he wasn't filming.
And it seems that the "Game Of Thrones" star shared his love for music on the set of "Slumberland," even admitting that his co-star Marlow Barkley and his daughter taught him some dance moves. "We had a dance to Dua Lipa," he told Entertainment Tonight. He mentioned that most of the songs on his set playlists are from the '80s, adding that "Come On Eileen" by the Dexys Midnight Runners is one of the top songs.
Momoa took to Instagram to share the fun he and Barkley had on set, posting a video of them dancing to "Don't Stop Now" by Dua Lipa. "my baby girl and @marlowbarkley teaching us a @dualipa dance," the actor said in his caption as he thanked everyone who worked on the movie.