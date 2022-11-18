LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Shades Her New York Times Drama On TikTok

Olivia Dunne is one of Louisiana State University's star gymnasts who has already made a name for herself by the age of 20, per The U.S. Sun. The college athlete rose to fame through her various social media platforms and has become a millionaire through endorsements and deals, thanks to the Name, Image, and Likeness rule change NCAA made last year. Dunne's first huge deal after NCAA relaxed its guidelines was a six-figure deal with the popular athletic brand Vuori, per Forbes. "Fashion has always been a huge passion of mine ... I love expressing myself through my style and I fell in love with Vuori because I thought their clothes looked and felt amazing," she told the publication.

Dunne, who boasts over two million followers on Instagram and over six million on TikTok, regularly flaunts her unique style and many different athletic looks on her social media. However, the gymnast was highlighted by the New York Times in their November 8 article, which sparked a major debate about women's sports. The piece's subtitle reads, "Female college athletes are making millions thanks to their large social media followings. But some who have fought for equity in women's sports worry that their brand building is regressive." In the article, Stanford University basketball coach Tara VanDerVeer called it "a step back." Elsewhere, the piece said that such deals "reward[s] traditional feminine desirability over athletic excellence." Many readers slammed the piece, and Dunne also clapped back at the New York Times.