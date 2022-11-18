The Tragic Death Of America's Got Talent Star Roslyn Singleton
"America's Got Talent" star Ray Singleton has shared that his wife, Roslyn Singleton, died following an ongoing struggle with brain cancer on November 15, 2022. The couple's journey had made headlines throughout the year and will be fondly looked to as a source of inspiration for years to come.
The couple first gained global attention in 2020, after a video of Ray serenading his wife ahead of her brain surgery went viral. As more of their story was revealed, the world was enraptured by their strength and love for each other. As the Charlotte Post recapped, Roslyn had been cancer-free for six years when a new brain tumor showed up on a routine annual scan. The news came close to the couple's first wedding anniversary, and prompted a long and heartbreaking fight.
The couple's journey led to appearances on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and a performance on "America's Got Talent." Roslyn went in and out of remission in the subsequent years, until Ray shared heartbreaking news on his Instagram.
Roslyn Singleton's husband celebrated her life on Instagram
In a stunning tribute, Ray Singleton shared an Instagram collage of his wife Roslyn with a caption that read, "Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be ... Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & HER SPIRIT!" The tone of optimism is typical of Ray, who also shared a video from the Charlotte, North Carolina news station WSOC-TV with the all-caps caption, "You shook up the world girl!!!!"
While heartbreaking, the news has inspired fans of the couple to share touching tributes. Celebrities such as H.E.R., Terry Crews, Sherri Shepherd, and more joined in to pay their respects, with Shepherd saying, "Your love story gave me hope. I am thankful that you chose to share your life & your love with us #RIP Queen."
Ray has also used his platform to celebrate his wife's freedom from her long years of suffering. In a screenshot, he edited the New York Post's article to read, "Roslyn Singleton, 'AGT' and 'Ellen Show' star, free at 39." He also posted a photo of bags of Roslyn's medication, with the simple declaration, "FREEEEEEEE!!!!!!!"