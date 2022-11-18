The Tragic Death Of America's Got Talent Star Roslyn Singleton

"America's Got Talent" star Ray Singleton has shared that his wife, Roslyn Singleton, died following an ongoing struggle with brain cancer on November 15, 2022. The couple's journey had made headlines throughout the year and will be fondly looked to as a source of inspiration for years to come.

The couple first gained global attention in 2020, after a video of Ray serenading his wife ahead of her brain surgery went viral. As more of their story was revealed, the world was enraptured by their strength and love for each other. As the Charlotte Post recapped, Roslyn had been cancer-free for six years when a new brain tumor showed up on a routine annual scan. The news came close to the couple's first wedding anniversary, and prompted a long and heartbreaking fight.

The couple's journey led to appearances on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and a performance on "America's Got Talent." Roslyn went in and out of remission in the subsequent years, until Ray shared heartbreaking news on his Instagram.