Lawyers Cast Doubt On Viral Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Divorce Theory - Exclusive
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen decided to end their marriage. News outlet TMZ announced that they filed their papers on October 28 and stated that the content of said papers will remain confidential. The two have presented a solid front throughout their marriage, so news of their split came as a shock. Allegedly, Brady had hoped to fix things, but at this point, both are done. On top of that, their split will allegedly move forward smoothly, at least in legal terms, because of their air-tight prenups.
With the endless speculation around their divorce, TikTok user culturework posted a video on November 15 that offers a potential theory into their split. She claims that the couple had heavily invested in the now-failed crypto-currency company FTX. As Vox points out, billions of customers simply lost their deposits and things are dire. Bündchen and Brady had been the poster couple for the company and, as Jezebel points out, potentially created a Ponzi scheme for FTX. People reported on November 17 that they were named as defendants in a class-action lawsuit against FTX. Culturework claimed the couple's media frenzy around their divorce could just be stealthy PR work to deflect from the financial mess. She claims the divorce is a ruse to protect their assets amid this class-action lawsuit and that Bündchen, in particular, has removed herself from the picture to protect herself and their children. However, two divorce experts claim this might not be likely.
Family law attorneys say Tom and Gisele's relationship drama pre-dates FTX
Attorney Lexie Rigden of Rigden Law LLC told Nicki Swift that this popular theory about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce might not hold water. "In divorce cases, the parties generally have to disclose all of their assets and liabilities, and will have an agreement outlining who receives which assets and who is responsible for which liabilities," Rigden told us. "So, divorce wouldn't be a good way to hide anything. Simply getting divorced would also not necessarily shield one or both of the parties from liability against third parties. Since Tom and Giselle were both named as Defendants in the suit, their divorce should not matter much in terms of any possible recovery for the Plaintiffs." Rigden added that had only Brady been mentioned in the class-action lawsuit, this would be plausible, but since they are both named, it's more likely that their divorce truly came about due to irreconcilable differences.
Family law attorney Holly Davis of Kirker Davis LLP also told Nicki Swift that some details from the theory seem plausible. "The fact that Tom and Gisele divorced so quickly in the public eye was surprising, and knowing that they scheduled a hastily made and disruptive-to-football trip (Brady missed 11 straight days of preseason training camp) to the Bahamas in early August indicates to me at least some knowledge of the impending collapse of FTX," Davis said. However, Davis notes, they had been having relationship issues long before FTX hit headlines, again casting some doubt on this popular TikTok theory.