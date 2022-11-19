Lawyers Cast Doubt On Viral Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Divorce Theory - Exclusive

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen decided to end their marriage. News outlet TMZ announced that they filed their papers on October 28 and stated that the content of said papers will remain confidential. The two have presented a solid front throughout their marriage, so news of their split came as a shock. Allegedly, Brady had hoped to fix things, but at this point, both are done. On top of that, their split will allegedly move forward smoothly, at least in legal terms, because of their air-tight prenups.

With the endless speculation around their divorce, TikTok user culturework posted a video on November 15 that offers a potential theory into their split. She claims that the couple had heavily invested in the now-failed crypto-currency company FTX. As Vox points out, billions of customers simply lost their deposits and things are dire. Bündchen and Brady had been the poster couple for the company and, as Jezebel points out, potentially created a Ponzi scheme for FTX. People reported on November 17 that they were named as defendants in a class-action lawsuit against FTX. Culturework claimed the couple's media frenzy around their divorce could just be stealthy PR work to deflect from the financial mess. She claims the divorce is a ruse to protect their assets amid this class-action lawsuit and that Bündchen, in particular, has removed herself from the picture to protect herself and their children. However, two divorce experts claim this might not be likely.